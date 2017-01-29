Family playing 'Pokemon Go' finds dead man near seminary

By WSOCTV.com

Deputies in Union County were investigating after a family playing "Pokemon Go" found a man's dead body near a Christian college in Matthews early Saturday.

The man has been identified as 42-year-old Andrew Michael Moore.

The Union County Sheriff's Office tweeted that his body was found near Southern Evangelical Seminary on Tilley Morris Road.

Authorities told Channel 9 that a father and his children were playing "Pokemon Go" around 8 a.m. when they came across Moore's body near the seminary and called 911.

Deputies are still trying to determine how he died.

Investigators told Channel 9 that there were no apparent gunshot wounds, but did say that the death appears to be suspicious in nature and that there was evidence of some “minor trauma.”

“There are things we have to look at and determine how this might have occurred,” said Tony Underwood, with the Sheriff’s Office.

Officers are waiting on an autopsy to determine how Moore died.

Dr. Richard Land, president of Southern Evangelical Seminary, issued the following statement:

“I was informed by the Union County Sheriff’s office this morning that a deceased body of a male was found in the bushes of the island in front of the SES campus. Evidently, this person died or was killed in another location and was left on our campus. The police are investigating and said their forensic investigation of the scene has concluded. They assured me there was no break-in to the SES building.

“First and foremost, we all need to pray for this victim whatever the circumstances, and for his family as they will be grieving the loss of their loved one. It is at times like this we are reminded of the fragility of life and of the comfort and security of eternal life we have as disciples of our Savior.”