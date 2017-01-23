Falcons, Patriots to face off in Super Bowl LI

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 | Posted: 5:21 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
By WSBTV.com and FOX25Boston.com
ATLANTA —
Get ready, football fans: The Atlanta Falcons will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.
The Falcons defeated the Green Bay Packers 44-21 on Sunday to win the NFC championship, earning their first trip to the Super Bowl since 1998.
>> Lady Gaga teases Super Bowl performance with behind-the-scenes video
"We played great," said Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who threw for 392 yards and four touchdowns. "We did exactly what we've been doing all year, and it feels really good."
Meanwhile, the Patriots earned their NFL-record ninth berth in the Super Bowl by slamming the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 in the AFC championship game.
>> NFL dismisses report Lady Gaga can't talk Trump at Super Bowl Halftime Show
"There are only two teams left standing, and I'm happy we're one of them," said quarterback Tom Brady, who threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns.
The teams will face off Feb. 5 at Houston's NRG Stadium.
– The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}