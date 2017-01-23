Falcons, Patriots to face off in Super Bowl LI

The first NFL Super Bowl LI football sits in a bin with other balls to be stamped with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons names at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

By WSBTV.com and FOX25Boston.com

Get ready, football fans: The Atlanta Falcons will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

The Falcons defeated the Green Bay Packers 44-21 on Sunday to win the NFC championship, earning their first trip to the Super Bowl since 1998.

>> Lady Gaga teases Super Bowl performance with behind-the-scenes video

"We played great," said Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who threw for 392 yards and four touchdowns. "We did exactly what we've been doing all year, and it feels really good."

Meanwhile, the Patriots earned their NFL-record ninth berth in the Super Bowl by slamming the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 in the AFC championship game.

>> NFL dismisses report Lady Gaga can't talk Trump at Super Bowl Halftime Show

"There are only two teams left standing, and I'm happy we're one of them," said quarterback Tom Brady, who threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns.

The teams will face off Feb. 5 at Houston's NRG Stadium.

>> Read more trending stories

– The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.