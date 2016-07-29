Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 8:01 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | Posted: 8:01 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
By Melissa Gotleib
TV personality Montel Williams is speaking out once again following his remarks about the four Facebook Live torturers on Thursday.
Williams took to Facebook on Saturday afternoon and tagged Rare Media/Rare News to talk more about his thoughts in a video about the Chicago attack, which he called a "crime against humanity."
Some more thoughts about the Facebook Live TorturePosted by Montel Williams on Saturday, January 7, 2017
“This is a serious crime – the hate crime, the racism is almost irrelevant in light of the cold-blooded torture of another human being – that’s on a whole different level, and the fact this young man is differently able and was unable to fight back is the final straw justifying the most serious punishment available under the law,” he wrote.
“Plenty of people grow up in the hood – myself included. The notion that’s an excuse for torturing another human being disgusts me,” the Navy and U.S. Marine Corps veteran added.
Later that evening, Williams shared a Fox News Facebook post about his comments, noting that Fox News quoted him but still has yet to apologize for the issue he had with Bill O’Reilly at the RNC.
Interesting that my Fox News ban - for telling the truth about Bill O'Reilly (thereby injuring his incredibly fragile...Posted by Montel Williams on Saturday, January 7, 2017
Williams wrote: "Interesting that my Fox News ban – for telling the truth about Bill O’Reilly (thereby injuring his incredibly fragile ego), seems to be gone the minute Montel Williams calls for ... jail for a couple of black kids?
"I’ll give Fox credit, at least they are transparent about playing to their viewers’ inherent racism!"
Williams also spoke out about Fox News via Twitter:
">January 7, 2017
January 7, 2017

Funny how suddenly I'm unbanned at @FoxNews the minute I want some black kids to go to jail https://t.co/UDz1kUlr1Q— Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams)
On Thursday, Williams first shared his thoughts on the offenders, saying that the video is “bigger than racism,” “bigger than a hate crime” and “bigger than politics.” He also wrote, “I’m not interested in whether these kids had a tough life, whether their parents loved them enough, I don’t care,” saying that they should serve life in prison without parole.
Chicago police arrested four suspects – Jordan Hill, 18; Brittany Covington, 18; Tesfaye Cooper, 18; and Tanishia Covington, 24 – in connection with the incident, charging them with hate crimes, kidnapping, battery and unlawful restraint.
">January 5, 2017
January 5, 2017

CPD Arrested and Charged all four offenders with Hate Crime, as well as other charges, from West Side kidnapping and attack. Presser@2:15 pic.twitter.com/EoYnluf573— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police)
