Ex-husband of ABC correspondent jumps to his death

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 7:31 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 | Posted: 5:43 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The ex-husband of ABC’s women’s health correspondent jumped off the George Washington Bridge Saturday, killing himself.
The body of Dr. Robert Ashton, former husband of ABC News’ Dr. Jennifer Ashton, was recovered Saturday. He jumped from the bridge Saturday morning around 8:40 a.m., according to a story from Fox News.
">February 12, 2017
Our hearts r broken that the father of my teenage children took his own life yesterday. Our hearts r...https://t.co/vu51EJLzv6pic.twitter.com/ENZ8Xu9Evt— Dr. Jennifer Ashton (@DrJAshton)https://t.co/vu51EJLzv6pic.twitter.com/ENZ8Xu9Evt— Dr. Jennifer Ashton (@DrJAshton) February 12, 2017
Our hearts r broken that the father of my teenage children took his own life yesterday. Our hearts r...
Robert Ashton was a surgeon. His divorce from Jennifer Ashton was finalized two weeks ago. She addressed his suicide in a post on Facebook.
“We know that many families struggle everyday with depression while others like us don’t have any warning,” she wrote. “We hope by sharing some of Rob’s story it will save others the heartache we feel. You are never alone. Pls get help. May he Rest In Peace.”
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}