Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 7:31 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 | Posted: 5:43 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

Ex-husband of ABC correspondent jumps to his death

View Larger
Police lights
DodgertonSkillhause/Morguefile
File photo of police lights

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The ex-husband of ABC’s women’s health correspondent jumped off the George Washington Bridge Saturday, killing himself.

The body of Dr. Robert Ashton, former husband of ABC News’ Dr. Jennifer Ashton, was recovered Saturday. He jumped from the bridge Saturday morning around 8:40 a.m., according to a story from Fox News.

">February 12, 2017

Robert Ashton was a surgeon. His divorce from Jennifer Ashton was finalized two weeks ago. She addressed his suicide in a post on Facebook.

“We know that many families struggle everyday with depression while others like us don’t have any warning,” she wrote. “We hope by sharing some of Rob’s story it will save others the heartache we feel. You are never alone. Pls get help. May he Rest In Peace.”

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 