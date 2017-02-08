Ex-Florida deputy may have prostituted himself for over $100,000

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 | Posted: 3:29 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017
By Palm Beach Post
SARASOTA, FLA. —
The case of Frankie Eugene Bybee, a former Florida deputy who was accused of attempting to kill an elderly woman with pills and carbon monoxide and sell her dog on Craigslist, has taken another twist.
Recently, a woman who claimed to have had an “illicit sexual relationship with Bybee” told investigators that he accepted more than $100,000 "in exchange for sex,” according to The News&Observer.
Their “relationship” went sour when Bybee allegedly started stealing from her.
Bybee is already accused of attempting to kill a 79-year-old woman he befriended, selling her dog on Craigslist and stealing $65,000.
In Tuesday’s court hearing, Bybee’s bond was reduced from his first arrest. The additional charges are still pending.
Read more at The News&Observer.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}