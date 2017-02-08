Follow us on

Updated: 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 | Posted: 3:29 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

Ex-Florida deputy may have prostituted himself for over $100,000

Frankie E. Bybee
Frankie E. Bybee (Palm Beach Post)

By Palm Beach Post

SARASOTA, FLA. —

The case of Frankie Eugene Bybee, a former Florida deputy who was accused of attempting to kill an elderly woman with pills and carbon monoxide and sell her dog on Craigslist, has taken another twist.

Recently, a woman who claimed to have had an “illicit sexual relationship with Bybee” told investigators that he accepted more than $100,000 "in exchange for sex,” according to The News&Observer.

Their “relationship” went sour when Bybee allegedly started stealing from her. 

Bybee is already accused of attempting to kill a 79-year-old woman he befriended, selling her dog on Craigslist and stealing $65,000.

In Tuesday’s court hearing, Bybee’s bond was reduced from his first arrest. The additional charges are still pending.   

