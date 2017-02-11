Ernie Els joins Trump, Abe for golf

By George Bennett

Palm Beach Post

President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were joined on their golf outing Saturday by professional golfer Ernie Els, a two-time U.S. Open winner.

Els also owns a 17,000-square-foot home near Trump National Golf Club.

“Played golf today with Prime Minister Abe of Japan and @TheBig_Easy, Ernie Els, and had a great time," Trump posted on Twitter after the outing. "Japan is very well represented.”

">February 11, 2017

Trump and Abe played a round of golf in the morning before having dinner later in the evening.

">February 11, 2017

“The President enjoyed hosting Prime Minister Abe on the golf course today, which was both relaxing and productive," according to a statement from the White House. "They had great conversations on a wide range of subjects, and the President looks forward to further discussions with the Prime Minister at dinner this evening.”