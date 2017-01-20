Emaciated dog rescued from street

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 10:50 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
CLEVELAND —
An emaciated and severely malnourished dog is receiving veterinary care after he was rescued from the streets of Cleveland.
Malachi, who is about a year old, came to Mutts in a Rut Rescue weighing 19 pounds, about 20 pounds underweight, officials said.
“We have our doubts that he was truly a stray,” the group wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday. "Someone most likely starved him and then threw him out like trash.”
The dog is under a vet’s care. He is being treated for dehydration and anemia.
Malachi is being fed small meals multiple times a day. When he has recovered, he will move to a foster home, the rescue group said.
A good Samaritan called animal control about the emaciated pup, Cleveland chief animal control officer Ed Jamison told WKYC.
"For a dog this skinny, he's doing very well," he said. “He wouldn’t have lasted much longer.”
