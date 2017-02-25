Ellen DeGeneres gifts scholarships to an entire senior class

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 3:23 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The senior class at the Summit Academy in Brooklyn, New York, received an unforgettable gift from television host Ellen DeGeneres and Walmart. All 41 members of the graduating class at the charter school received full four-year college scholarships to any state university in New York.
The gift, donated by Walmart, is worth $1.6 million, DeGeneres told USA Today. Walmart already had given $25,000 to the school when school leaders Natasha Campbell and Cheryl Swift first appeared on the show a few weeks ago.
Last year, 93 percent of the school’s first graduating class continued on to college, Campbell and Swift said. The school is located in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn, where only 4 percent of adults have attended college and more than 28 percent of children under 16 live in poverty, USA Today reported.
“I really think I could do something with my life,” a Summit senior who will be the first in her family to attend college told DeGeneres on the show. “I’m not going to be a disappointment. I’m going to be somebody.”
The students reiterated the educators’ mission: for 100 percent of this year’s graduating class to attend college. That dream was realized when DeGeneres announced the scholarship gifts.
This is one of the most incredible moments I’ve ever been a part of. An entire class getting a 4-year college scholarship. Thanks, Walmart.Posted by Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday, February 23, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}