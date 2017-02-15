Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 10:08 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 | Posted: 10:08 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017
By daytondailynews.com
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio —
A fifth grade teacher proposed to a fellow teacher during class on Valentine’s Day and the proposal was captured on video.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
Jason Seifert teaches at Harry Russell Elementary School in West Carrollton, Ohio. During class Tuesday, he addressed students and the rumors that he was dating fellow fifth grade teacher Allyson Barker.
In the video, Seifert admits to the students that he is dating Barker but says he’s in love with her.
"We are a little bit more than dating, because I am completely in love with her," Seifert says as students are heard screaming with excitement. "And I was wondering if Ms. Barker would like to become Mrs. Seifert."
Seifert proceeded to get down on one knee and proposed.
The students in the classroom could be heard erupting in more excitement.
Barker said yes!
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}