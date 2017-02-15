Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 10:08 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 | Posted: 10:08 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

Elementary school teacher proposes in classroom on Valentine’s Day

Related

View Larger
Teacher proposal photo
daytondailynews.com / Cox Media Group

Hot Right Now

More

By daytondailynews.com

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio —

A fifth grade teacher proposed to a fellow teacher during class on Valentine’s Day and the proposal was captured on video.

>> Read more trending stories

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

Jason Seifert teaches at Harry Russell Elementary School in West Carrollton, Ohio. During class Tuesday, he addressed students and the rumors that he was dating fellow fifth grade teacher Allyson Barker.

In the video, Seifert admits to the students that he is dating Barker but says he’s in love with her.

"We are a little bit more than dating, because I am completely in love with her," Seifert says as students are heard screaming with excitement. "And I was wondering if Ms. Barker would like to become Mrs. Seifert." 

Seifert proceeded to get down on one knee and proposed.

The students in the classroom could be heard erupting in more excitement.

Barker said yes!

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 