Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

WEATHER ALERT

Winter Storm Warning Issued for Atlanta Metro

Posted: 10:11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

Elderly couple dies after jumping from parking deck together

Las Vegas strip
A sign welcomes visitors to the Las Vegas strip. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Related

People in the News

More

More News Headlines

More

Hot Right Now

More

By Crystal Bonvillian

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAS VEGAS —

Las Vegas police are investigating the apparent suicide of an elderly couple who jumped together from the parking deck of a hotel and casino.

>> Read more trending stories

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the couple was spotted arriving at the parking deck for the Silverton Hotel and Casino and parking on the fifth floor, the highest level of the garage. They got out of their vehicle and climbed up onto the exterior wall of the deck, then jumped.

The names of the couple had not been released as of Thursday morning, the Review-Journal said. Their deaths remain under investigation. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

On-Air

The Sean Hannity Show

The Sean Hannity Show

Listen 3pm - 5pm & 7pm - 8pm weekdays on WSB

                   
                   