Elderly couple dies after jumping from parking deck together

Las Vegas police are investigating the apparent suicide of an elderly couple who jumped together from the parking deck of a hotel and casino.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the couple was spotted arriving at the parking deck for the Silverton Hotel and Casino and parking on the fifth floor, the highest level of the garage. They got out of their vehicle and climbed up onto the exterior wall of the deck, then jumped.

The names of the couple had not been released as of Thursday morning, the Review-Journal said. Their deaths remain under investigation.