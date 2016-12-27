Eddie Vedder gives mother $10,000 after Craigslist plea for help

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:53 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Down on her luck, facing eviction with six children hopeful for gifts during the holidays, Tyshika Britten turned to Craigslist for help.
It was around 4 a.m. and her children were asleep when Britten wrote:
“I’m so hurt,” the 35-year-old hairstylist said in a post that has since been removed. “I’m trying my best. I pray everyday and now I’m begging for help. I know it's not about the gifts, but they are kids! I’m such a failure right now... please help me.”
It started slowly at first. She got two responses the first week after it was posted. Neither was helpful, The Washington Post reported. Soon, however, Britten was inundated with offers of assistance, including receiving $10,000 from a stranger -- Eddie Vedder.
“Is he in a band?” Britten said.
She checked Google and the family has been watching Pearl Jam videos online since.
Vedder was compelled to help after reading about her hardships. He felt it mirrored some of his own childhood.
“I was just so moved by the story and what this mother did for her children,” Vedder said Sunday. “I thought those kids must be so proud of their mother for reaching out. That takes a lot of courage.”
A GoFundMe page has helped the family raise more than $18,000.
You can hear the Rush Limbaugh Program on WSB Weekdays from Noon-3pm.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}