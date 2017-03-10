Driver’s licenses in Colorado issued with wrong heights

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:39 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
DENVER —
Thousands of Colorado residents are standing taller, at least according to their new driver’s licenses.
People who applied for renewals by computer received licenses with the wrong height listed, KCNC reported. It was due to a mix-up during the transfer of information, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue.
One man affected was Emerson, who declined to reveal his last name. He told KCNC that since he was a professional driver, a license with accurate information is important. But when his new license arrived in the mail, it listed his height as 7 feet, 1 inch. Emerson stands 5 feet, 11 inches, KCNC reported.
Lynn Granger, a spokesman for the Department of Revenue said the mistake was a vendor error. She said the height information was sent to the vendor in inches. So in Emerson’s case, 5 feet, 11 inches is 71 inches, and the vendor took the inch count and converted it into height. In this case, 71 inches was erroneously converted to 7 feet, 1, inch, KCNC reported.
State officials said the issue has been resolved and replacement cards have been mailed.
