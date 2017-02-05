Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 12:32 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A new Twitter storm is erupting over a directive President Donald Trump allegedly gave to his female staffers.
Trump is apparently enforcing a dress code among his employees, directing females to “dress like women,” according to MSN, which attributed the comment to Axios.
Twitter has lit up with tweets from women, posting pictures of professional women dressed in a variety of clothing, including Supreme Court justices, scientists, doctors and fire fighters, to name a few.
">February 4, 2017
My favorite #DressLikeAWoman ladies!! pic.twitter.com/jDujz94I9y— MamaBearz (@sdsunset_3)#DressLikeAWoman ladies!!✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/jDujz94I9y— MamaBearz (@sdsunset_3) February 4, 2017
">February 5, 2017
I am an #actuallivingscientist , in 2015 volunteering for Ebolavirus diagnostics in Sierra Leone #DressLikeAWomanpic.twitter.com/I7yUgeeYq1— Janke Schinkel (@jankeschinkel)#actuallivingscientist , in 2015 volunteering for Ebolavirus diagnostics in Sierra Leone #DressLikeAWomanpic.twitter.com/I7yUgeeYq1— Janke Schinkel (@jankeschinkel) February 5, 2017
Trump has apparently scrutinized a specific item of his male staffers’ wardrobes, too, preferring they wear either Trump, Armani, or Brooks Brothers’ ties, MSN reported.
">February 5, 2017
As an #actuallivingscientist, I always make sure to #DressLikeAWoman while doing field work with bees. pic.twitter.com/HmreCI6p0c— Amy Lynn Toth (@Amy_L_Toth)#actuallivingscientist, I always make sure to #DressLikeAWoman while doing field work with bees. pic.twitter.com/HmreCI6p0c— Amy Lynn Toth (@Amy_L_Toth) February 5, 2017
