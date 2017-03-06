Donald Trump’s Florida presidency: 241+ hours in Sunshine State

President Donald Trump walks down the stairs after arriving on Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport to spend part of the weekend at Mar-a-Lago resort on February 17, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

By George Bennett

Palm Beach Post

President Donald Trump took off from Palm Beach International Airport at about 4 p.m. Sunday, capping the fourth weekend he’s spent in Palm Beach of the seven weekends of his presidency.

When Air Force One took off, Trump’s presidency was 1,060 hours old and he had spent approximately 241¾ of those hours in Florida — or 22.8 percent of his time in office.

Part-time Palm Beach resident Trump logged most of that Florida time in and around his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, but he also made brief trips to Tampa and Melbourne last month and to Orlando on Friday.

Trump’s Florida time has included eight apparent golf outings, though the White House seldom confirms whether the president is playing.

He’s also conducted business from Palm Beach, including meetings with three Cabinet secretaries on Saturday, interviews of national security adviser candidates last month and an al fresco dinner strategy session with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Feb. 11 after North Korea test-fired a missile.

Here’s a look at the president’s Florida visits so far:

• Feb. 3-6 — 70 hours: Trump arrived at Palm Beach International Airport at about 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 for his first presidential visit to Florida and first time landing at PBIA in Air Force One instead of his own jet.

After a weekend that included a Super Bowl-watching party at Trump International, he left PBIA around 11 a.m. on Feb. 6 for a trip to Tampa and speech at MacDill Air Force Base. He left Tampa at 2:30 p.m.

• Feb. 10-12 — 48 hours: The president and Japanese Prime Minister Abe and their wives arrived at PBIA shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. After golfing and a late-night news conference responding to the North Korean missile launch on Feb. 11, Abe left early on Feb. 12 and Trump departed about 5:30 p.m.

• Feb. 17-20 — 72¾ hours: Air Force One arrived at PBIA about 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 17. Trump took a side trip to Melbourne Feb. 18 for a campaign-style rally .

Trump golfed with four-time PGA major winner Rory McIlroy on Feb. 19. He left PBIA at about 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 20.

• March 3-5 — 51 hours: Trump arrived in Orlando about 1 p.m. Friday and — joined by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Gov. Rick Scott and Sen. Marco Rubio — visited a Catholic school to promote school choice programs.

The president flew to PBIA later in the afternoon and spoke to major Republican donors at the Four Seasons Resort in Palm Beach Friday night. Trump departed Sunday at about 4 p.m.



