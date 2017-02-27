Donald Trump says Oscar mix-up was caused by media's focus on him

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 26: President Donald Trump delivers brief remarks before a toast during the annual Governors' Dinner in the East Room of the White House February 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. Part of the National Governors AssociationÕs annual meeting in the nation's capital, the black tie dinner and ball is the first formal event the Trumps will host at the White House since moving in last month. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 26: President Donald Trump delivers brief remarks before a toast during the annual Governors' Dinner in the East Room of the White House February 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. Part of the National Governors AssociationÕs annual meeting in the nation's capital, the black tie dinner and ball is the first formal event the Trumps will host at the White House since moving in last month. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The accounting firm responsible for tallying Oscar votes and keeping up with envelopes containing the winners has apologized for the Best Picture gaffe at the end of Sunday’s Academy Awards, but President Donald Trump believes the mix-up was actually about him.

>> Read more trending stories

In an interview with Breitbart, the president said people involved with the awards show were so focused on “attacking him” that attention to detail suffered.

“I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end,” Trump said. “It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”

Breitbart noted that the “awful mistake came after hours of Trump-bashing by the Hollywood elites, who hammered the president in joke after joke. Now, the president has got the last laugh as he hammers Hollywood for its epic fail.”

>> Oscars 2017: 'Moonlight' wins Best Picture after 'La La Land' mistakenly announced

>> Here's how the Oscars mix-up for Best Picture happened

Actor Warren Beatty and his “Bonnie and Clyde” costar Faye Dunaway introduced the final trophy of the night, but they received the wrong envelope. Beatty had a quizzical look on his face and Dunaway announced “La La Land,” apparently having read the title.

“Hello. I want to tell you what happened: I opened the envelope, and it said Emma Stone, ‘La La Land.’ I wasn’t trying to be funny,” Beatty told the audience shortly after the mix-up. “This is ‘Moonlight,’ the best picture.”

In a statement, PricewaterhouseCoopers apologized for the snafu.

“We sincerely apologize to “Moonlight,” “La La Land,” Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for best picture,” the firm said in a statement. “The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.”

>> 2017 Oscars: 'Moonlight' Best Picture, complete list of winners