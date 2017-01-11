Follow us on

    Updated: 9:08 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 | Posted: 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

    Donald Trump press conference: Live updates

    Trump to face questions on Russia hacking, business ties
    FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump listens to a question as he speaks to reporters at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump says he owns a "great" company but really one of the few things outsiders know for certain is that it is complex and opaque, a hodgepodge of holdings spread around the world. Trump is scheduled to discuss how he will deal with such conflicts at a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

    Donald Trump reacts to reports of intelligence investigations into ties with Russia

    By Debbie Lord

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    President-elect Donald Trump will hold a news conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET. 

    While the press conference had been planned, it will take on a different tone after media outlets published a story Tuesday saying top intelligence officials last week told Trump about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him.

    According to The Associated Press, the briefing about the document was first reported by CNN. A summary of the allegations was separate from a classified assessment of Russia's suspected attempts to meddle in the U.S. presidential election. Trump and President Barack Obama were briefed on the intelligence community's findings last week.

    Shortly after news reports were published about the briefing, Trump tweeted: "FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!"

    Check back here at 11 a.m. ET for live updates. 

    Live updates

