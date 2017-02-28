Donald Trump Jr., left, speaks as his brother Eric looks on during speeches at the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday, Feb.28, 2017. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

By Nicole Moschella

Donald Trump Jr. says he has essentially “zero contact” with his father since the inauguration.

At a fundraiser Saturday night, Trump Jr. said his relationship with his father has changed since he and his brother, Eric, took over the family businesses.

“I basically have zero contact with him at this point,” Trump Jr. said, according to The Daily Beast.

In January, Trump was sworn into office as the 45th president and relinquished control of his company to his sons. That decision was met with criticism.

“I thought I was out of politics after Election Day and [would] get back to my regular life and my family,” Trump Jr. said Saturday night. “But I couldn’t.”

