Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 2:01 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | Posted: 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Donald Trump inauguration: Live updates on the swearing-in, speech, parade and the protests

Related

More News Headlines

More
View Larger
Even before taking office, Trump has changed the presidency photo
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence wave as they visit to Carrier factory in Indianapolis, Ind. Donald Trump enters the White House on Jan. 20 just as he entered the race for president: defiant, unfiltered, unbound by tradition and utterly confident in his chosen course. In the 10 weeks since his surprise election as the nation’s 45th president, Trump has violated decades of established diplomatic protocol, sent shockwaves through business boardrooms, tested long-standing ethics rules and continued his combative style of replying to any slight with a personal attack _ on Twitter and in person. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

On Friday, Donald J. Trump will become president of the United States. He will take the oath of office at noon on the Eastern Front of the Capitol with some 900,000 people expected to be in attendance.

As per the Constitution, the term of the outgoing president ends at noon as the oath is administered to the incoming president.

At the same time in and around the Capitol and in cities across the country, protests will be held. On Saturday, a women’s protest is set for Washington D.C., that is expected to be the largest protest against an incoming president in the history of the United States.

>>For how to watch the inauguration: What time, what channel, live-stream

>>Here's a schedule of events for the inauguration

>>Complete coverage of Donald Trump's inauguration 

    Live updates

     

     

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     