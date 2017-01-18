Donald Trump inauguration: Here's a schedule of events

Buttons for sale are posted as preparations continue for Friday's inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Donald Trump will be sworn into office as the 45th president of the United States on Friday.

Between Thursday and Saturday, there are several events leading up to and following the swearing-in ceremony.

Here’s a schedule of events for the next few days (all times are ET)

Thursday

At 10:35 a.m., a concert will begin near the Lincoln Memorial. Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood and others will perform at the event which goes on all day. President-elect Trump and vice-president-elect Pence will address the crowd around 4 p.m. There will be a fireworks show after the concert.

There will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns at 3 p.m. at Arlington National Cemetery. Trump and Pence will be there.

Trump is expected to spend the night at Blair House, the presidential guest residence that is located across the street from the White House.

Friday

At 8:30 a.m., Trump and Pence will attend a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church. The church is near the White House.

At 9:30 a.m., The Trumps and the Obamas will meet at the White House. Trump and Obama will ride together from the White House to the Capitol.

At 9:30 a.m., the inauguration ceremony begins with musical performances.

At 11:30 a.m., opening remarks for the ceremony will begin. After the opening remarks, the invocation and some readings, Pence will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. At noon, Trump will become the 45th president of the United States when he takes the oath of office. The oath will be administered by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts. Trump will use president Lincoln’s Bible and the Bible he was given by his mother at Sunday school graduation in 1955. He will then deliver his inaugural address. It takes place on the West Front of the Capitol building.

At 12:30 p.m., Trump and Pence will go to a Congressional luncheon that is held in the Capitol.

After lunch, Trump and Pence will review the troops from the East Front of the Capitol.

At 3 p.m. the inaugural parade will begin. The new president and vice president will lead the parade that follows a route from the Capitol to the White House down Pennsylvania Avenue. The parade is set to last for two hours.

From 7 to 11 p.m. the inaugural balls will be held. The Trumps and the Pences will attend three of the balls.

Saturday

From 10-11 a.m., Trump and Pence will attend an interfaith service at the Washington National Cathedral.

What about the weather?

The National Weather service says it will be 47 degrees and cloudy on Friday in Washington DC. Look for rain showers to begin around noon, but storms are not expected.