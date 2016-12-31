Donald Trump ditches press pool to play golf in Florida

By Kristina Webb

Palm Beach Post

UPDATE: David Markus, of Miami, was spending some time at the golf club to celebrate the New Year’s holiday when he and his family spotted President-elect Donald Trump. He snapped a few photos of Trump, including one with Markus’ three daughters taken near the club’s pool. Markus said Trump started his golf game around 9:30 a.m. and ate lunch around 2 p.m.

EARLIER STORY:

President-elect Donald Trump played a round of golf at his Jupiter golf course Saturday morning — without notifying the traveling press pool that traditionally reports on his whereabouts.

>> Read more trending stories

According to media reports, Trump headed to his Trump National Golf Club sometime in the morning. The golf course sits off Donald Ross Road about a half-hour drive north of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, where he and his family have been spending time for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Mar-a-Lago was slated to host its lavish annual New Year’s gala later Saturday.

A club member tweeted a photo of Trump on the course, saying he was accompanied by about 25 Secret Service agents, The Associated Press reported.

Dr. Eric Kaplan tweeted three photos: one showing Trump on a green, one with Trump sitting in the club’s locker room after the game — “he shot 75,” Kaplan said — and one with a photo of Trump’s face on a TV screen, saying he and Trump were watching the president-elect on Fox News.

Stephanie Grisham, an aide on Trump’s presidential transition team, said Trump’s outing was “a last-minute decision to play golf, nothing more,” according to a pool report.

“We are in the home stretch of this transition period and don’t anticipate any additional situations like this between now and inauguration,” Grisham said in a statement to the AP. “We hope this one incident doesn’t negate all the progress we have made and look forward to continuing the great relationships we have built.”

Grisham said Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago about 3:10 p.m.

Every president and president-elect in recent memory has traveled with a pool of journalists when leaving the White House grounds. News organizations take turns serving in the small group, paying their way and sharing the material collected in the pool with the larger press corps.

There were no details available on Trump’s partners for the golf game. Just over a week ago, he headed to his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach for a round of golf with Tiger Woods.

Trump has been embroiled in a lawsuit over his Jupiter golf club, with some club members saying he hasn’t returned an estimated $6 million in deposits to them. The lawsuit heads to trial in August.