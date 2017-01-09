Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 11:21 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | Posted: 10:47 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
By Brianna Chambers
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. —
During an acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Meryl Streep addressed President-elect Donald Trump.
"An actor's only job is to enter the lives of people who are different from us and let you feel what that feels like, and there are many, many performances this year that did just that," she said. "There was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good. It was because it did its job. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart and I still can't get it out of my head because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life."
Trump denied making fun of journalist Serge Kovaleski during a 2015 rally, but was highly criticized for flailing his arms and mocking Kovaleski.
Streep also referenced Trump's proposed plan to build a wall between Mexico and the U.S. and to ban Muslims from the country, as well as his previous demands for President Barack Obama's birth certificate.
"Amy Adams was born in Vicenza, Italy. And Natalie Portman was born in Jerusalem," she said. "Where are their birth certificates? And the beautiful Ruth Negga was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, raised in London -- no, in Ireland I do believe -- and she's here nominated for playing a girl in small-town Virginia. Ryan Gosling, like all of the nicest people, is Canadian, and Dev Patel was born in Kenya, raised in London, and is here playing an Indian raised in Tasmania.
"Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. If we kick them all out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and Mixed Martial Arts -- which are not the arts."
In response, Trump took to Twitter Monday, calling the actress "overrated" and "a Hillary flunky."
Trump asserted "for the 100th time" that he did not ridicule Kovaleski.
Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)January 9, 2017
Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him.......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)January 9, 2017
Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him.......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)January 9, 2017
"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
Weekdays from 8-10pm, Clark Howard teaches you how to save more, spend less, and avoid getting ripped off.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}