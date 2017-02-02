Donald Trump asks for prayers for Schwarzenegger’s ‘Apprentice’

NEW YORK, NY - Then TV personality Donald Trump attended a "Celebrity Apprentice" red carpet event at Trump Tower on February 3, 2015 in New York City.

In an unusual start to the bi-partisan National Prayer Breakfast in Washington Thursday morning, President Donald Trump asked for prayers for actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Trump jokingly said minutes after he was introduced that Schwarzenegger, the host of “The Celebrity Apprentice,” needs divine help because the ratings are down.

"It's been a total disaster," Trump said.

“The Terminator” took over Trump’s job on the show after the real estate mogul started his run for president.

“We know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tube,” Trump said amid laughter from the gathering.

“I want to just pray for Arnold for those ratings.”

Schwarzenegger fired back at Trump with a Twitter video shortly after the remarks, saying he had a “great idea.”

“Why don’t we switch jobs? You take over TV, since you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job and then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

Trump’s remarks followed his introduction at the meeting by film and television producer Mark Burnett. Burnett helped create the “Apprentice” with Trump.