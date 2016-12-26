Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 1:19 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 | Posted: 12:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016
By Kristina Webb
Palm Beach Post
President-elect Donald Trump attended a Christmas Eve church service at a historic church just a short drive from his Palm Beach estate Saturday night.
Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, and an entourage of Secret Service agents and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies made the trip from Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club to attend the 10:30 p.m. service at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, which sits about 400 yards from the Atlantic Ocean. They received a standing ovation from the congregation when they arrived.
The Trump family has frequented the church many times in the past few decades. Trump married his third and current wife, Melania, there in 2005. The following year, Trump's youngest son, Barron, was christened there. Trump also attended the Christmas Eve service at Bethesda-by-the-Sea last year and the Easter service earlier this year.
Before the service Saturday night, there were a few hints Trump was on his way: Guests were funneled through metal detectors, and ladies' purses were searched under white tents temporarily pitched in front of the church.
Florida parishioners cheer for Trump tonight as he arrives for Christmas Eve mass pic.twitter.com/WF08gtF5OM— Chris Snyder (@ChrisSnyderFox) December 25, 2016
Members had been on watch throughout Christmas Eve for a possible visit from Trump, but church officials had declined to say throughout the week to confirm if Trump was planning to attend a service, and if so, which one.
"Out of respect for each person's faith, we will not comment on any individual and their participation in the life this parish—even public figures," Bethesda-by-the-Sea's rector, the Rev. James R. Harlan, said in a statement earlier in the week. "Should we be asked to do so, we will work with the secret service to accommodate their needs for security, but we will not discuss those arrangements or plans, not even to confirm or deny that there are plans for any particular service. We are confident that any possible security arrangements will not make attending our beautiful Christmas worship any more challenging for those attending."
Trump Street Team's Erwin sitting across from Trump at Christmas Eve service Episcopal Church of Bethesda by the sea | Midnight Mass pic.twitter.com/arJslEDSlx— Trump Street Team FL (@ChatRevolve) December 25, 2016
Bethesda-by-the-Sea is the oldest Protestant church in South Florida. It opened more than 125 years ago in Palm Beach. Its location has made it popular with celebrities, politicians and athletes. Michael Jordan was married there in 2013, and singer Rod Stewart was spotted at a service earlier Christmas Eve.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}