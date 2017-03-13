Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2017 | Posted: 5:38 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2017
By Rare.us
The fires are out. Rebuilding has begun. And all of the attention that was once on the people who lost everything in the Tennessee wildfires back in November of 2016 has diminished immensely.
But have no fear – Dolly Parton is here.
Dolly made quite a promise back in November when she dedicated herself to helping the residents of Sevier Country rebuild. And help she has.
In a March 9 article, the Knoxville News-Sentinel confirmed that Dolly’s My People Fund has issued monthly checks to 921 residents affected by the fire. The newspaper article went on to say that “people left homeless by the fire can get $1,000 cash per month for six months.” The fires killed 14 people and damaged or destroyed more than 2,400 structures, according to the newspaper.
On a lighter note, Dolly recently served as the voice for the character of Nolene in the children’s show “Lily’s Driftwood Bay.” Add that to the success of her current album, “Pure & Simple,” and her TV movies “Coat of Many Colors” and “Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” – and it’s mighty evident that Dolly has her hands full at the moment.
