Dogs capable of deception, study says

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 12:37 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Don’t let those big, puppy dog eyes fool you: man’s best friend is capable of deception.
Researchers at the University of Zurich in Switzerland studied dog’s reactions to different humans, one who doled out treats and another who kept them.
After the dogs learned who was the cooperative and competitive partner, they were taken to a room with three boxes, one with a sausage treat, one with a less appealing dry treat and another with nothing.
The dogs would take the cooperative partner to the most favorable treat and more times than not, they took the competitive handler, who would keep the treat, to the box with nothing.
“They showed an impressive flexibility in behavior,” Marianne Heberlein, lead researcher, told New Scientist. “They’re not just sticking to a strict rule, but thinking about what different options they have. They were really quickly able to differentiate between the two partners. There was no additional learning step needed.”
Heberlein got the idea to study this aspect of dog behavior after watching her own pets. One dog would pretend to see something enticing in the backyard to trick the other dog into giving up the prime sleeping spot, Heberlein told New Scientist.
“This sort of thing happens quite often, but it is not well-studied,” she said.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}