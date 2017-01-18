Dog found with nose, ears cut off adopted

By Kelcie Willis

A rottweiler found in Detroit with his ears and nose cut off has found a happy ending.

WDIV reported that the Michigan Humane Society announced the good news about the dog, named Baron, Wednesday.

"The Michigan Humane Society is happy to share the exciting news that Baron, the injured rottweiler, has found his forever home! We would like to thank everyone involved in his recovery for their time and dedication," the organization said in a Facebook post. "To everyone that called, emailed, donated or shared his story, you have our gratitude. It's because of your support that rescues like Baron's are possible. Please join us in wishing Baron and his new family all the best. "

Baron made headlines earlier in the year when the Michigan Humane Society received a call about the dog on Jan. 17.

At the time, Mark Ramos, a lead cruelty investigator for the Michigan Humane Society, said. "It appears that someone purposely maimed this poor dog, which has caused it a great deal of suffering."

In February, he underwent reconstructive surgery for his injuries. The two and a half hour surgery, in which his tail was shortened and sutured and his nasal passage way was covered and protected, was successful.

The Humane Society continues to offer a $40,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who maimed the dog.