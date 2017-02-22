Dog chases, bites boy walking to school bus stop

By Sophia Choi

WSBTV.com

A boy walking to his school bus stop was attacked and bitten by a dog on Tuesday morning.

WSB-TV talked to the 11-year-old boy’s mother who said the dog jumped over a fence and bit the boy on the legs in Decatur, Georgia.

The boy, Samuel English, said he thought he was going to die.

"I was just saying, 'God, please don't let me die,'" Samuel said.

Witnesses say the dog only stopped when the owner's children enticed it with some meat.

"They held out a piece of meat and the dog came toward the meat," said Samuel's mother, Chemedria Webb.

Samuel was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston with bite marks to his legs.

Webb said the attack could have been much worse.

"Running from the dog, my son fell on the ground," Webb said. "He fought him off and the dog got hold to his thigh, his right thigh."

Animal control said the 1-year-old dog has gotten loose twice before, but the owner said this is the first time the animal attacked.

The owner of the dog, Timon Jefferson, surrendered it to animal control.

"Of course we're going to have to let her go, but, you know, kids come first in my book," Jefferson said.

Animal control said it will try to rehab the dog instead of just putting her down.

Samuel told WSB-TV although the attack was scary, he won't be afraid of dogs.

"I still love dogs," he said. "It's just that some people just don't know how to control their dog."