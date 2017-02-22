Dog chases, bites boy walking to school bus stop

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 5:36 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 | Posted: 5:36 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017
By Sophia Choi
WSBTV.com
DECATUR, Ga. —
A boy walking to his school bus stop was attacked and bitten by a dog on Tuesday morning.
WSB-TV talked to the 11-year-old boy’s mother who said the dog jumped over a fence and bit the boy on the legs in Decatur, Georgia.
The boy, Samuel English, said he thought he was going to die.
"I was just saying, 'God, please don't let me die,'" Samuel said.
Witnesses say the dog only stopped when the owner's children enticed it with some meat.
"They held out a piece of meat and the dog came toward the meat," said Samuel's mother, Chemedria Webb.
Samuel was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston with bite marks to his legs.
Webb said the attack could have been much worse.
"Running from the dog, my son fell on the ground," Webb said. "He fought him off and the dog got hold to his thigh, his right thigh."
Animal control said the 1-year-old dog has gotten loose twice before, but the owner said this is the first time the animal attacked.
The owner of the dog, Timon Jefferson, surrendered it to animal control.
"Of course we're going to have to let her go, but, you know, kids come first in my book," Jefferson said.
Animal control said it will try to rehab the dog instead of just putting her down.
Samuel told WSB-TV although the attack was scary, he won't be afraid of dogs.
"I still love dogs," he said. "It's just that some people just don't know how to control their dog."
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}