Dog the Bounty Hunter had a message about bipartisanship at CPAC

Updated: 8:38 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 | Posted: 6:27 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017
By Rare.us
WASHINGTON, D.C. —
Dog the Bounty Hunter is not a candidate for office.
“But I like to back them up,” he said, speaking from a podium as a giant banner showing Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke’s face hung behind him.
Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, was taking questions Friday at a Draft Sheriff David Clarke for Senate Super PAC reception that was a subset of the Conservative Political Action Conference.
">February 24, 2017
February 24, 2017
Friday
Conference attendees of all ages crowded into a space at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland, to hear the star speak.
">February 24, 2017
February 24, 2017
Stop by the
RELATED: Meet the Republican trans women building bridges, not walls at CPAC
There, Dog also had a message about bipartisanship.
Though he praised the election of President Trump, Dog made sure to remember Democratic voters.
“They may have a different opinion then we do,” he said, but the love people had for one another would be much more important at heaven's gate.
">February 24, 2017
February 24, 2017
Dog the Bounty Hunter is here
