Updated: 8:38 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 | Posted: 6:27 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

Dog the Bounty Hunter had a message about bipartisanship at CPAC

Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman (L) and Beth Chapman
Teresa Kroeger
Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman (L) and Beth Chapman (Getty File Photo by Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images)

By Rare.us

WASHINGTON, D.C. —

Dog the Bounty Hunter is not a candidate for office.

“But I like to back them up,” he said, speaking from a podium as a giant banner showing Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke’s face hung behind him.

Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, was taking questions Friday at a Draft Sheriff David Clarke for Senate Super PAC reception that was a subset of the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Conference attendees of all ages crowded into a space at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland, to hear the star speak.

RELATED: Meet the Republican trans women building bridges, not walls at CPAC

There, Dog also had a message about bipartisanship.

Though he praised the election of President Trump, Dog made sure to remember Democratic voters.

“They may have a different opinion then we do,” he said, but the love people had for one another would be much more important at heaven's gate.

