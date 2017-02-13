Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 5:21 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 | Posted: 4:37 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
By Fox13Memphis.com
MEMPHIS —
A Memphis man looks so much like the coach of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots that a former president was convinced that that's who it was.
Memphian Jeff Hudson looks exactly like Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
">February 13, 2017
Dude. Just saw Bill Belichick at a Starbucks in East Memphis. pic.twitter.com/BJMmL3seEx— Darrell Greene (@dgonfox13)pic.twitter.com/BJMmL3seEx— Darrell Greene (@dgonfox13) February 13, 2017
Dude. Just saw Bill Belichick at a Starbucks in East Memphis.
Sports commentators even thought for a moment that he was the coach at a recent Tigers basketball game in Memphis.
That prompted ESPN to highlight the uncanny resemblance.
Former President Jimmy Carter stopped Hudson on a plane certain that he was Belichick.
As it turns out Hudson is a good friend of Fox13Memphis.com anchor Darrell Greene. So Darrell decided to have a chat with him to discus his famous doppelganger.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}