Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 5:21 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 | Posted: 4:37 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

Does this Memphis man looks exactly like Patriots coach Bill Belichick?

Jeff Hudson
(Fox13Memphis.com)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Fox13Memphis.com

MEMPHIS —

A Memphis man looks so much like the coach of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots that a former president was convinced that that's who it was. 

>> Read more trending news 

Memphian Jeff Hudson looks exactly like Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. 

">February 13, 2017

Sports commentators even thought for a moment that he was the coach at a recent Tigers basketball game in Memphis

That prompted ESPN to highlight the uncanny resemblance

Former President Jimmy Carter stopped Hudson on a plane certain that he was Belichick. 

As it turns out Hudson is a good friend of Fox13Memphis.com anchor Darrell Greene. So Darrell decided to have a chat with him to discus his famous doppelganger. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 