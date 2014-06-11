Follow us on

Posted: 3:29 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017

The Doctrine Digest 3/3

The Von Haessler Doctrine: Every weekday at 11 a.m.

Headlines:

  1. Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Trump campaign investigations
  2. Rand Paul creates storm over access to ObamaCare draft bill
  3. Hunter Biden's Ex Claims He Spent Money on Drugs & Prostitutes
  4. Republicans target Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s Sixth with ‘Han Solo’ ad
  5. Amazon mystery solved: A typo took down a big chunk of the Internet
  6. Colin Kaepernick to stand during national anthem next season

From Studio B1:

  1. A Citizens' Petition Calls For A New French President: Barack Obama
  2. A computer's newfound 'intuition' beats world poker champs
  3. ‘Gary from Chicago’ is a Registered Sex Offender 
  4. Atlanta United close to selling out opener
  5. Fans Accuse Mama June of Wearing Fat Suit and Prosthetics to Exaggerate Weight Loss
  6. Drone smashes through woman’s apartment window

Today’s Trump Dump:

  1. Some vets call foul on Trump for wearing flight jacket, admiral's cap
  2. Trump: Sessions 'did not say anything wrong'
  3. Sen. Claire McCaskill criticizes Sessions for denying Russia meetings but fails to mention her own
  4. Two more former Trump aides spoke with Russian ambassador
  5. For Donald Trump Jr., lingering questions about meeting with pro-Russia group
  6. TRUMP'S NEW TRAVEL BAN DELAYED
  7. Trump's EPA budget proposal
  8. Left threatens Trump-friendly senators with primary challenges
  9. USC grad students demand ‘mental health’ funds for refugees unable to cope with Trump

Other News:

  1. U.S. Launches Air Strikes in Yemen
  2. SYRIAN ARMY RETAKES TOWN OF PALMYRA
  3. U.S. jobless claims near 44-year low
  4. Pence used personal email for state business — and was hacked
  5. Rick Perry Confirmed to Lead Energy Department
  6. Ben Carson wins Senate confirmation as housing secretary
  7. Bush opens up on his affection for Michelle Obama
  8. Tom Hanks Gives White House Reporters a $2,000 Coffee Maker to ‘Keep Up the Good Fight’
  9. New bipartisan bill seeks to curb abuse of work visas
  10. Sweden's leftist government institutes military draft for men and women
  11. HH GREGG PREPARES FOR BANKRUPCY
  12. J.C. Penney to close 140 stores 
  13. Data stolen from 2,400 U.S. employees
  14. Cult of creepy turkeys circling dead cat will freak you out
  15. Accountants responsible for best picture mix-up banned
  16. Fat Joe Didn't Know Remy Ma Was Going To Drop A Nicki Minaj Diss Record

