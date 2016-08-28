Dr. Harold Bornstein, personal physician to Donald Trump, arrives at his office at 101 E. 78th St. in New York, on Dec. 15, 2015.

President Donald Trump's longtime physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein, has revealed more details about Trump's health and the medication he purportedly takes, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

Bornstein said Trump, 70, takes a prostate-specific antigen called finasteride – also known as Propecia – for hair growth, according to the Times.

Bornstein, who also has taken finasteride, praised the drug.

Trump "has all his hair. I have all my hair," Bornstein said.

The president also takes the antibiotic tetracycline to treat rosacea, a skin condition, as well as a statin to lower cholesterol, Bornstein told the Times. Additionally, Trump "takes a daily baby aspirin to reduce the risk of a heart attack," the report said.

The White House would not comment on the claims or reveal whether Bornstein was still Trump's doctor, the Times reported.

Bornstein, 69, first made headlines in December 2015 for writing a letter that said Trump would be the "healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."

