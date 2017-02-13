Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK —
Everything started out just fine for Mia the beagle at the agility competition at the Westminster Dog Show Monday.
But sometimes a dog has to be a dog.
Mia made it up and over the teeter-totter and through the tunnel before things started to unravel. She stopped and started sniffing the grass carpeting on the course before attempting the high jump, and then she sat and started licking herself before finishing the obstacle course.
“Don’t be a beagle, don’t be a beagle,” the announcer is heard saying. “Those little bit of nerves are all gone now."
Mia knocked over a bar during the course but finished strong, eliciting a roar of applause from the crowd.
“That was a delightfully entertaining run,” the announcer said as Mia completed the course.
The winningest breed in Westminster history is the pert wire fox terrier, with 14 wins. Next is the poodle with nine.
Beagles took home Best in Show in 2008 and 2015, but Mia might not be the latest winner in the breed.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}