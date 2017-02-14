Disney, YouTube drop PewDiePie after anti-Semitic video

By Ryan DiPentima and Palm Beach Post

Disney and YouTube have cut ties with internet sensation PewDiePie after he posted a video online that included an anti-Semitic sign.

According to CBS News, PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, posted a now-deleted video that included a picture of two men holding a sign that read “death to all Jews.” CBS reports the two men were holding the sign after being paid by Kjellberg. As the men unveiled the sign, Kjellberg covered his mouth in shock.

PewDiePie, whose channel has the most subscribers of any channel on YouTube, has posted several videos since August that that have included anti-Semitic symbols or imaging.

It is estimated that Kjellberg made $15 million off his videos in 2016, according to Forbes. In response to the inappropriate videos, YouTube has canceled the release of the second season of PewDiePie’s reality show “Scare PewDiePie” and removed his channel from Google Preferred.

PewDiePie and Disney’s Maker Studios had also been in a partnership, but Disney terminated it, saying in a release that Kjellberg's latest videos are “inappropriate."

In a statement released on his Tumblr, Kjellberg stated that he is “in no way supporting any kind of hateful attitudes,” and claimed that he was trying to make a statement with the video about the absurdity of some services that are available online.