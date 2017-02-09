Disney World on track to raise ticket prices

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
By WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. —
It's about to get a little more expensive to visit the happiest place on earth.
Disney has not seen park attendance decline in three of the last four quarters, but that won't stop the theme park giant from raising ticket prices again by the end of the month.
"We have to go back to 1988, the last time Disney did not raise its one-day ticket prices," stock analyst Rick Munarriz said. "So, it's going to happen."
Sales of food and merchandising are up over last year, and even though hotel bookings are down, hotel revenue is up.
Disney will continue to increase single-day ticket prices because, analysts say, the park aims to get the multi-day guest who stays longer and spends more.
"It's still very expensive for most people. Not attainable for most of us," Minarriz said. "But it's something Disney World likes to prides itself on, saying, 'Hey, buy the multi-day pass, stay here longer, and it will be cheaper on a per-day basis.'"
Last February, ticket prices went up 18 percent, and it can cost $124 to get in during peak times. The park also raised annual passes by $90 in October 2015.
Typically, when Disney increases ticket prices, Universal Studios isn't far behind. But the increase also means more people choose one of the big parks for their annual passes, but then supplement the tickets by also visiting smaller parks like SeaWorld, Legoland and Fun Spot.
"It does have a ripple effect to everybody," Minarrix said. "Disney raising prices is bad for consumers, but it's great for area businesses."
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}