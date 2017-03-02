Disney airs first same-sex kiss in animated show

A Disney sign glows at Walt Disney World's Epcot Center in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A Disney sign glows at Walt Disney World's Epcot Center in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Brianna Chambers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Disney XD recently aired an episode of the channel's animated show "Star vs. the Forces of Evil" in which at least two same-sex couples can be seen kissing.

>> Read more trending stories

The episode, titled "Just Friends," features main characters Marco Diaz and Star Butterfly at a concert.

According to Glamour magazine, the main characters are both 14 years old.

During one scene, the two are surrounded by kissing couples, and the camera pans, showing numerous pairs locking lips.

>> 'Beauty and the Beast' breaks Disney big screen barriers, has 'exclusively gay moment'

Among them is a set of men kissing and a set of women kissing. The scene also shows an interracial couple.

Disney XD is owned by the Disney–ABC Television Group, a unit of Disney Media Networks. The depiction of same-sex couples kissing is a first for the network.

The episode has received mostly positive reactions from viewers on social media.

In 2014, Disney aired an episode of the live-action show "Good Luck Charlie," during which a lesbian couple was featured. Another Disney Channel show, "Gravity Falls," featured two male police officers who were gay and in love.