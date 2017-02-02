HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

By Rare.us

Can Matt Groening and his writers predict the future?

There’s been much talk recently about the fact that “The Simpsons” predicted Donald Trump’s presidency almost 20 years ago. In a Season 11 episode titled “Bart to the Future,” Lisa Simpson mentions President Trump. That episode aired March 19, 2000.

After Lady Gaga's Super Bowl LI performance, social media lit up with rumors that "The Simpsons" had done it again. In a 2012 episode titled “Lisa Goes Gaga,” Lady Gaga comes to Springfield and performs in midair, suspended from cables.

Twitter was quick to jump on the comparison:

According to Snopes, however, this "prediction" wasn't so clear-cut.

"For example, 'The Simpsons' version of Lady Gaga was not performing at the Super Bowl. Also, as with other predictions from 'The Simpsons,' the show was actually spoofing a previous event, not attempting to predict a future one.​"





