Detroit man shot, killed dropping son off at school

Posted: 6:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Detroit police are searching for a gunman who they said shot and killed a father dropping his son off at an elementary school on the city’s southwest side Wednesday morning.
The victim was in his 20’s and has been identified as Kenan Beard, according to WDIV TV.
Police believe a person in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle shot and killed Beard after his young son got out of the car at Mark Twain School for Scholars.
The alleged shooter may have jumped into the car after Beard pulled up to the school, police Chief James Craig told local reporters.
Craig also said investigators have several witnesses and are “confident that we’re going to bring some closure to this.”
Detroit Public Schools Community District issued a statement after the shooting that said police “are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside the school… no staff or student were involved in the incident.”
