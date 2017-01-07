Follow us on

Posted: 4:37 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017

Deputies confronted Fort Lauderdale airport shooter within 70-80 seconds

FBI: Gunman flew to Florida specifically to attack airport
A heavy police presence was at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after it re-opened Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Investigators continued their work downstairs in the baggage area of terminal 2 the day after a shooting. (Mike Stocker /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

By Kristina Webb

Palm Beach Post

The gunman who shot and killed five people and injured six others at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday was confronted by Broward County sheriff’s deputies within 70-80 seconds of his attack, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said in a news conference.

The gunman, identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, was not on a no-fly list, FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro said. It also appears Santiago acted alone, Santiago said, and there has been no indication that Piro had an altercation on one of the flights he took Friday or in the baggage area, as had previously been reported.

Santiago is being held at the Broward County Jail. Piro said Santiago was interviewed “for many hours” Friday, and charges will be announced later Saturday.

Investigators are looking into why Santiago chose the Fort Lauderdale airport for his attack, but right now there is “no specific reason,” Piro said. Investigators also are going through airport security footage for more information on Santiago’s actions.

