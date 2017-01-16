WASHINGTON, USA - January 11: Representative John Lewis testifies against President-elect Trumps nomination of Senator Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, USA on January 11, 2017. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter waded into controversial territory over the weekend when he wrote a Facebook post calling U.S. Rep. John Lewis -- a civil rights legend already locked in a war of words with President-elect Donald Trump -- a “racist pig.”

The reaction to Hunter, a Republican, taking on Lewis a few days before the holiday honoring the life of counterpart Martin Luther King Jr. was varied, but swift.

A number of people posted comments on Hunter’s Facebook posts to support him. Others did the opposite.

“Mister Hunter is a disgrace to Gwinnett County and Georgia," Gwinnett Democratic Party Chairman Gabe Okoye told WSB-TV." I call on Mister Hunter to resign immediately. I call on all Democrats to contact Mister Hunter with the same message.”

Hunter says he didn't mean for the post to be derogatory.

