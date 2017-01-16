By WSBTV.com and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. —
Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter waded into controversial territory over the weekend when he wrote a Facebook post calling U.S. Rep. John Lewis -- a civil rights legend already locked in a war of words with President-elect Donald Trump -- a “racist pig.”
The reaction to Hunter, a Republican, taking on Lewis a few days before the holiday honoring the life of counterpart Martin Luther King Jr. was varied, but swift.
A number of people posted comments on Hunter’s Facebook posts to support him. Others did the opposite.
“Mister Hunter is a disgrace to Gwinnett County and Georgia," Gwinnett Democratic Party Chairman Gabe Okoye told WSB-TV." I call on Mister Hunter to resign immediately. I call on all Democrats to contact Mister Hunter with the same message.”
Hunter says he didn't mean for the post to be derogatory.
">January 16, 2017
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}