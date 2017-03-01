Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
High-profile Democratic lawmakers are calling for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to step down amid reports that he met with Russia's ambassador to the United States twice last year.
"Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement of our country and must resign," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement late Wednesday.
AG Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign.
Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, also said Sessions should "resign immediately."
"There is no longer any question that we need a truly independent commission to investigate this issue," Cummings added.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio; and Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., made similar remarks.
And we need Attorney General Jeff Sessions – who should have never been confirmed in the first place – to resign. We need it now.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren)
If it turns out Sessions lied under oath, he of course will be sbjct to criminal prosecution & shld immediately resign.
The Washington Post reported Wednesday night that Sessions met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in July and September, raising questions about a statement he made during his Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in January.
"I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign, and I did not have communications with the Russians," said then-Sen. Sessions, who was on the Senate Armed Services Committee and an adviser to President Donald Trump's campaign, the Post reported.
Sessions also denied being in contact with anyone connected to the Russian government about the 2016 election in a response to a written question in January, the Post reported.
In a statement Wednesday, Sessions reiterated that he "never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign."
"I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false," he added.
According to CNN, a Justice Department official said Sessions met with Kislyak as a member of the Armed Services Committee. Sessions' spokeswoman, Sarah Isgur Flores, added that Sessions "was asked during the hearing about communications between Russia and the Trump campaign – not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee," the Post reported.
A White House official echoed the sentiment, telling CNN that the meetings were "entirely consistent with his testimony."
"This is the latest attack against the Trump administration by partisan Democrats," the official told CNN.
