News/Talk WSB
Updated: 12:59 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 | Posted: 12:59 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

DeMarcus Cousins reportedly traded to Pelicans in blockbuster deal

Cousins scores 28 points to lead Kings over Pelicans 105-99
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins lies on the sideline and looks to be waiting for a foul call against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. The Kings won 105-99. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater)

By Raj Prashad

NEW ORLEANS —

The Sacramento Kings' DeMarcus Cousins has reportedly been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Buddy Hield and at least one first-round pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical:

Cousins is arguably one of the top big men in the NBA today, and pairing him with Anthony Davis and standout guard Jrue Holiday makes a serious trio in New Orleans.

The move to trade Cousins comes on the heels of the Kings making public proclamations to keep the disgruntled center.

Here’s what Yahoo! reported led to eventually trading the center:

“Two incidents in particular – an expletive-laced remark Cousins made about Golden State after Sacramento’s overtime win over the Warriors on Feb. 6 and the astonishing 17th technical foul this season, and resulting one-game suspension, against New Orleans on Feb. 12 – have caused Ranadive to have serious concerns about tethering the franchise to Cousins long term.”

">February 20, 2017

Whether Cousins remains in New Orleans following next season, the last on his current contract, remains to be seen.

