Updated: 12:59 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 | Posted: 12:59 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
By Raj Prashad
NEW ORLEANS —
The Sacramento Kings' DeMarcus Cousins has reportedly been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Buddy Hield and at least one first-round pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical:
Deal with the Pels includes guard Buddy Hield, and a 2017 first-round pick to the Kings for Cousins, league sources tell @TheVertical. Deal with the Pels includes guard Buddy Hield, and a 2017 first-round pick to the Kings for Cousins, league sources tell
Sources: New Orleans is also sending the Kings a 2017 second-round pick (via Philadelphia) and Tyreke Evans in deal, league sources said. Sources: New Orleans is also sending the Kings a 2017 second-round pick (via Philadelphia) and Tyreke Evans in deal, league sources said.
Once again: BUDDY HIELD, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, one future first-round pick & one future second for DeMarcus Cousins, sources say Once again: BUDDY HIELD, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, one future first-round pick & one future second for DeMarcus Cousins, sources say
Cousins is arguably one of the top big men in the NBA today, and pairing him with Anthony Davis and standout guard Jrue Holiday makes a serious trio in New Orleans.
The move to trade Cousins comes on the heels of the Kings making public proclamations to keep the disgruntled center.
Here’s what Yahoo! reported led to eventually trading the center:
“Two incidents in particular – an expletive-laced remark Cousins made about Golden State after Sacramento’s overtime win over the Warriors on Feb. 6 and the astonishing 17th technical foul this season, and resulting one-game suspension, against New Orleans on Feb. 12 – have caused Ranadive to have serious concerns about tethering the franchise to Cousins long term.”
The Kings were at significant risk to lose a 2017 Top-10 protected pick to Chicago, and trade increases chances to hold onto it. The Kings were at significant risk to lose a 2017 Top-10 protected pick to Chicago, and trade increases chances to hold onto it.
Whether Cousins remains in New Orleans following next season, the last on his current contract, remains to be seen.
