Delta makes history with two black female pilots flying together

By Fiza Pirani

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

For the first time in Delta Air Lines history, two black female pilots, including the company’s first black female captain, flew a mainline flight in the cockpit together.

When Atlanta-based First Officer Dawn Cook learned that Detroit-based Capt. Stephanie Johnson was planning to fly out of Detroit on Sunday, Feb. 26, she reached out to Johnson to plan the historic flight, according to the Delta News Hub.

Cook shared a photo collage of the two women to Facebook afterwards.

The historic flight marked a sweet end to “Delta’s Very Own Heroes” series, a company campaign during Black History Month highlighting employees who have made their mark as African-American pioneers.

The first spotlight in the Atlanta-based company series was on Johnson as Delta’s first black female captain.

In an interview with Delta News Hub, Johnson said:

“There were no pilots in my life growing up, and I think I’m the first person in my family to graduate from college. But for as long as I can remember, I have been fascinated with airplanes and would think, “What a great thing it would be to know how to fly.”

