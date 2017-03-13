Delta Airlines cancels more than 900 flights due to storm

By Kelly Yamanouchi and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Delta Air Lines has cancelled more than 900 flights due to the storm to hit the Northeast, including its two hubs in New York.

Atlanta-based Delta said snow and high winds are expected to disrupt operations. The airline has a hub at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and a domestic hub at LaGuardia Airport.

The airline cancelled 130 flights Monday evening as it re-positions planes and crews out of the storm’s path to allow it to quickly start up operations once the storm has passed.

Delta is cancelling another 800 flights Tuesday in the New York area and Washington D.C., Boston and at other airports in the Northeast.

It expects to resume some of its flights Tuesday night, and that its flight schedule should mostly return to normal Wednesday, depending on facilities and mass transit in New York.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said it is also preparing for the storm and its effect on passengers.

“We remain in close communication with our airline partners as they prepare for the storm and its impact on airports through the northeast,” said Hartsfield-Jackson spokesman Andrew Gobeil. “We’ll continue to monitor the situation.”

If necessary, the airport will ask concessionaires to extend their hours to assist passengers who remain at Hartsfield-Jackson, and will prepare hospitality kits, he said.

The airport urged passengers to check with their airlines on their flight status and make alternate plans if necessary.

Delta, the largest carrier at Hartsfield-Jackson, is waiving certain change fees for passengers with flights booked for Tuesday or Wednesday in parts of the mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Eastern Canada who want to change their schedules to avoid cancellations and disruptions.

Southwest Airlines also warned of disruptions to its flights in the Northeast and parts of the Midwest.