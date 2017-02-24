In December, Sean Spicer said the White House wouldn’t ban media

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 9:39 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 | Posted: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017
By Rare.us
WASHINGTON, D.C. —
On Friday, the White House announced that certain media outlets, including CNN, The New York Times, Politico and The Los Angeles Times, were banned from the press briefing called the gaggle.
After the bombshell decision by the White House, footage has been unearthed showing Sean Spicer reassuring a reporter that, unlike the campaign trail, the Trump administration would not ban any press.
The footage shows Spicer talking about how the White House would handle the media once the Trump administration transition was complete.
">February 24, 2017
From December, Sean Spicer on press access says "that's what makes a democracy a democracy vs. a dictatorship." https://t.co/Y7tLdWOXwVpic.twitter.com/DtV7SKJrOC— CSPAN (@cspan)https://t.co/Y7tLdWOXwVpic.twitter.com/DtV7SKJrOC— CSPAN (@cspan) February 24, 2017
From December, Sean Spicer on press access says "that's what makes a democracy a democracy vs. a dictatorship."
He made sure to clarify the difference between a campaign and a government entity, saying, “I think we have a respect for the press when it comes to the government that that is something that you can’t ban an entity from.”
He continued by saying, “I think that’s what makes a democracy a democracy versus a dictatorship.”
