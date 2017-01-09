Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Closings

School and Business Closings

    Updated: 9:58 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | Posted: 9:58 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

    Debbie Reynolds' cause of death revealed

    debbie reynolds
    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 13: Actress Debbie Reynolds shows her Hollywood memorabilia on display at the Paley Center for Media on June 13, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Kelcie Willis

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LOS ANGELES —

    The cause of death for actress Debbie Reynolds has been revealed, according to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ.

    >> Read more trending stories

    According to the celebrity gossip site, the actress died of a stroke caused by hypertension.

    Reynolds died Dec. 28, a day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, died after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

    A memorial was held for Fisher on Thursday. Some of her remains were buried with her mother's casket in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

    On-Air

    WSB Weekday Program Schedule

       
       