Debbie Reynolds' cause of death revealed

The cause of death for actress Debbie Reynolds has been revealed, according to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ.
According to the celebrity gossip site, the actress died of a stroke caused by hypertension.
Reynolds died Dec. 28, a day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, died after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.
A memorial was held for Fisher on Thursday. Some of her remains were buried with her mother's casket in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.
