Izzy Berdan, of Boston, center, wears an American flags as he raises his arm and chants slogans with other demonstrators during a rally against President Trump's order that restricts travel to the U.S., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Boston. On Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, immigrants across the nation will take part in "A Day Without Immigrants," a protest meant to show how immigrant dollars impact the U.S. economy. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Immigrants across the country will be missing work, class and shopping on Thursday as they participate in the “A Day Without Immigrants” boycott.

The protest is in response to President Donald Trump’s travel ban and crack down on illegal immigration, and is meant to show the impact of immigrant dollars on the U.S. economy.

According to The Associated Press, organizers in Philadelphia said they expect hundreds of workers to take part in the boycott, despite the fact they will likely lose a day’s pay if they do not show up for work.

"Our goal is to highlight the need for Philadelphia to expand policies that stop criminalizing communities of color," Erika Almiron, executive director of Juntos, a nonprofit group that works with the Latino immigrant community, told the AP. "What would happen if massive raids did happen? What would the city look like?"

"A Day Without Immigrants" boycotts and rallies are planned in cities including Washington, Boston and Austin, Texas.