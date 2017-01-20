President Donald Trump signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Rare.us

Just before Friday’s Inaugural Ball, President Donald Trump signed his first executive order, directing federal agencies to “ease the burden of Obamacare.”

>> Read more trending stories

Trump didn’t elaborate on the details of the order but did sign it in the Oval Office as one of his first acts as president, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner. Press Secretary Sean Spicer gave reporters a small bit of information, saying that the action was a step to “transition to repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act.

Trump made the repleal of Obamacare a top priority during his campaign, and Congress moved toward such a repeal when it passed a complex budget resolution last week, which will allow lawmakers to repeal parts of the law with a simple majority in the future.

In the meantime, Priebus will soon send out a memo ordering a government-wide “regulatory freeze until further notified.”