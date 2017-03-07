Day care worker caught on camera pushing 4-year-old down stairs

By Carlin Becker

Sarah Gable, a Pennsylvania day care worker, has been arrested and fired from her job after she pushed a child down a flight of steps.

Surveillance cameras placed at the Child Care of the Future da ycare center captured her shoving the 4-year-old girl down the steps on Friday for no apparent reason, the Associated Press reported.

“Apparently for no reason she takes this child and just throws her down a set of steps,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said.

In the video, Gable, 52, looks up at the camera after pushing the girl, realizing that she’s being recorded. She then takes the girl by the hand and leads her down the remaining steps.

Shawayne Tavares, a manager at the center, said she witnessed the incident unfold via the surveillance video in real time.

“I was so upset. I had tears in my eyes. She picked up the shoe and tried to come to the end of the stairs like, ‘Oh, it was her shoe’ that caused her to fall,” Tavares told WCAU. “I’m like, ‘It’s not her shoe. I just watched you on camera do it.’ Her eyes literally were like, ‘Help me.’ She needs to go to jail for that. You don’t put your hands on a child. Point-blank.”

Gable was immediately confronted by other workers, who called the police.

According to WCAU, the young girl suffered a minor knee injury as a result of the fall, but returned to the facility on Monday.

Gable, however, is currently out on bail and is facing charges of simple assault, harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said she will also likely be charged with reckless endangerment.