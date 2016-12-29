By Chelsea Todaro and Palm Beach Post

A father and son were arrested in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Christmas day after police said they threatened to kill their neighbors “one by one” when they set off fireworks and played loud music.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Hugo Rodriguez, 88, and son Gonzalo Rodriguez, 61, were allegedly armed with guns standing outside their home while their neighbors were throwing a party, Local 10 News reports.

A neighbor then tried to approach the father, who said “get away, I have a gun,” police said to Local 10. Neighbors told Local 10 News that children were present at the gathering.

Both men were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct. They bonded out of jail since the arrest, according to Local 10.