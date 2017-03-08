Cruise ship gets too close for comfort for Florida homeowners

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:28 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. —
Florida homeowners are questioning a cruise line's response after a Celebrity ship got too close for comfort to a portside home.
Yasmine and Bill Todhunter said they're used to seeing ships pass their waterfront home, but the Celebrity Equinox was getting too close to their patio on Friday, WSVN reported.
Bill Todhunter was seen in cellphone video trying to wave off the ship as Todhunter is heard yelling in the background.
"Never seen that close, you know. Yeah, we've seen them come what we call close, but never to where the ship has had to stop, put itself into reverse, back out into the channel and eventually go back to sea," Bill told WSVN.
Celebrity's parent company Royal Caribbean said the ship and the captain did nothing wrong.
In a statement, Royal Caribbean said: "As Equinox departed on Friday, March 3, she was in her assigned channel at all times under the guidance of specialized local port pilots. The ship operated safely and did not put guests or crew at risk. We can also confirm the ship did not touch bottom."
Bill Todhunter told WSVN that he doesn't believe the statement that the ship didn't ground itself.
The Coast Guard told the television station that there are no rules for how close a ship can get to a sea wall, but if it had run aground the ship's crew would have had to report the accident.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}